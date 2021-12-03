Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for his first interview since the Oct. 21 on-set incident that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin Says He 'Would Go to Any Lengths to Undo What Happened' in First Interview Since Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin is detailing the day of the fatal shooting on set of his movie Rust.

In an emotional interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, which aired Thursday night, the 63-year-old actor recounted the Oct. 21 incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also injured by the gun that Baldwin fired on set.

Baldwin began the interview by saying that he was coming forward because he "felt there were a number of misconceptions, most of it from sources I really wouldn't concern myself about," since the day that Hutchins died on set of Rust.

He told Stephanopoulos, "I wanted to come to talk to you to say I would go to any lengths to undo what happened."

"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common," he added, "that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

Alec Baldwin Credit: Jeffrey Neira/ABC

Stephanopoulos, 60, said Wednesday on Good Morning America that the interview was the "most intense" he has done in his career.

"It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he's devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well," shared Stephanopoulos. "He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday."

Baldwin previously issued a statement after Hutchins, 42, was killed on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. When he spoke out about the shooting for the first time, he wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," the 30 Rock alum continued at the time. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Shortly after the on-set shooting occurred, a source told PEOPLE that Baldwin was struggling with what happened to Hutchins and director Joel Souza, 48, who was injured. "Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened," the source said at the time. "This has been devastating. It's been incredibly difficult."

On Nov. 17, Baldwin and Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off.