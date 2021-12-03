In Alec Baldwin's first interview since the shooting incident on the set of Rust, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked the actor if his career was over

Alec Baldwin Says Career 'Could Be' Over After Rust Tragedy, 'Can't Imagine' Acting with Guns Again

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York.

Alec Baldwin is addressing how he will move forward following the shooting incident on the set of his film Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor, 63, sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for an interview that aired Thursday night, discussing the incident and saying that he "would go to any lengths to undo what happened." On Oct. 21, on the New Mexico set of Rust, a gun that Baldwin was holding discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Toward the conclusion of Baldwin's emotional interview — in which he said he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that killed Hutchins and recalled the moments that immediately followed the incident — the star said, "My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore."

Stephanopoulos then asked Baldwin if he felt his Hollywood career was now "over."

"It could be," Baldwin admitted, adding he was reconsidering a possible upcoming project he was already signed on to do. "I said to myself, 'Do I want to work much more after this? Is it worth it?' "

Baldwin also said that he "can't imagine" he would ever do a movie that "had a gun in it again," adding: "I can't."

"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here," he said elsewhere in the primetime interview. "All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common, that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

Baldwin previously issued a statement after Hutchins, 42, was killed on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. When he spoke out about the shooting for the first time, he wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," the 30 Rock alum continued at the time. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."