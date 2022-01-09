Alec Baldwin Says He's Complying with Cell Phone Search Warrant Following Fatal Rust Shooting

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bull—, that's a lie," Alec Baldwin said in an Instagram video

Alec Baldwin says he is complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of his movie, Rust — including search warrants for his cell phone.

On Saturday, the 63-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram where he addressed viewers about the more recent developments of the October incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead while sitting in his car.

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bull—, that's a lie," he said.

Noting that authorities from another state have to go through the state he lives in to make a request for his phone, Baldwin continued, "They have to specify what exactly they want. They can't just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you."

"But of course, we are 1000 percent going to comply with all that. We are perfectly fine with that," the 30 Rock star added. "The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That's what I'm working toward, insisting on, demanding."

Baldwin is currently involved in an investigation into the death of Hutchins, who died on the Utah set of his film Rust when a prop gun he was holding went off. She was 42. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

Baldwin previously marked the beginning of 2022 by reflecting on his involvement in the death of the cinematographer, which he called the "worst situation" ever.

Posting a nearly 13-minute video on Instagram on New Year's Day, Baldwin spoke directly to the camera and shared his hopes for the coming year amid the ongoing fallout from the tragic shooting. He wrote in the caption, "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us."

"I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said. "I'm not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible."

He added, "This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do."

Back in December, Baldwin gave an emotional first interview since the shooting with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. There, the actor said that it's "unlikely" he'll personally face criminal charges, adding that he continues to cooperate in investigations. "I don't have anything to hide," he explained.