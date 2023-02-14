Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Resume Production in Spring Without 'Working Weapons' or Ammunition on Set

The replacement Rust cinematographer Bianca Cline will donate her salary to charity, and a documentary about the late Halyna Hutchins' life is in the works too

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 02:13 PM
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin. Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's Rust is officially set to resume production in the spring, over one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in an October 2021 on-set shooting.

On Tuesday, Rust Movie Productions announced that director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, is among at least four original crew members on the production who will return to complete the film. A press release stated that Hutchins' widower Matthew will join the production as an executive producer, alongside Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line).

Baldwin, 64, will also return to star. Filming locations were not specified.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will work in Halyna's place and donate her salary to charity in her name, according to a press release.

Additionally, the production "will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set," per the press release.

set of rust
Set of 'Rust'. Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Director Souza said in a statement Tuesday that he is grateful to complete "what Halyna and I started."

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," said Souza. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

A documentary about Hutchins' "life and final work, including the completion of the film," is also in the works from director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz. Matthew will executive produce that too. Per the press release, "Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna, and they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna's talent while conveying what her loss has meant to her friends, colleagues, and the entire film industry."

A source told PEOPLE in January that Rust would continue production, one day after it was announced that Baldwin would face two counts of involuntary manslaughter in 42-year-old Hutchins' death.

Baldwin and former Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were officially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Halyna's death on Jan. 31. The actor is also facing another civil lawsuit from Halyna's parents and sister, announced last week.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin to Face Involuntary Manslaughter Charges in 'Rust' Shooting Death of Halyna Hutchins

In a statement to PEOPLE on Jan. 19, Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said the announcement of criminal charges against the actor "distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas added. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/chrisevans/. Chris Evans/Instagram
Chris Evans Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson on Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: I Have to 'Beat What She Did' Last Year
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's 'Forcing' Husband Christopher Guest to Be Her Oscars Date: 'Poor Guy'
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says He Almost Named a South Pole Mountain After Wife Mila Kunis: 'It Was Wild'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Screen Gems LOVE AGAIN.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Connect with the Help of Céline Dion in 'Love Again' Trailer
Rebel Wilson to Launch New Fluid Dating App: 'I Never Thought I Was 100 Percent Straight' see attached courtesy of Fluid
Rebel Wilson to Launch New Fluid Dating App: 'I Never Thought I Was 100 Percent Straight'
Nominees for the 95th Oscars® were celebrated at a luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton, Monday, February 13, 2023. The 95th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, live on ABC.
2023 Oscar Nominees Pose for Group Picture at Annual Academy Luncheon — See the Photo
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1
Megan Fox and MGK Were Together at Super Bowl Party Shortly Before Actress Sparked Breakup Rumor
Honoree Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Ben Stiller Says Joining Wife Christine Taylor on Her '90s Podcast Was 'Really Fun'
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't 'Called Off' Engagement but She 'Took Her Ring Off': Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Michael B. Jordan attends the Feature Presentation Podcast official launch on February 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Michael B. Jordan Says His Next Relationship Will 'Happen When It's Supposed to Happen'
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Recalls Emotional Lesson Late Father Taught Him: 'It Was a Major Moment to Have with My Dad'
Sharon Stone, Andie MacDowell attends the Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala
Andie MacDowell Says Sharon Stone Gave Her Advice About Dating Apps: 'She Met Two Gay Guys!'
Adam Sandler
'The Wedding Singer' Turns 25! What Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Have Said About Reuniting
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Michael Keaton Steals the Show as Batman in 'The Flash' Super Bowl Trailer