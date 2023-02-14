Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Resume Production in Spring Without 'Working Weapons' or Ammunition on Set

Alec Baldwin's Rust is officially set to resume production in the spring, over one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in an October 2021 on-set shooting.

On Tuesday, Rust Movie Productions announced that director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, is among at least four original crew members on the production who will return to complete the film. A press release stated that Hutchins' widower Matthew will join the production as an executive producer, alongside Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line).

Baldwin, 64, will also return to star. Filming locations were not specified.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will work in Halyna's place and donate her salary to charity in her name, according to a press release.

Additionally, the production "will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set," per the press release.

Director Souza said in a statement Tuesday that he is grateful to complete "what Halyna and I started."

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," said Souza. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

A documentary about Hutchins' "life and final work, including the completion of the film," is also in the works from director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz. Matthew will executive produce that too. Per the press release, "Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna, and they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna's talent while conveying what her loss has meant to her friends, colleagues, and the entire film industry."

A source told PEOPLE in January that Rust would continue production, one day after it was announced that Baldwin would face two counts of involuntary manslaughter in 42-year-old Hutchins' death.

Baldwin and former Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were officially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Halyna's death on Jan. 31. The actor is also facing another civil lawsuit from Halyna's parents and sister, announced last week.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Jan. 19, Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said the announcement of criminal charges against the actor "distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas added. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."