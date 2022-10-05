Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Resume Filming After Halyna Hutchins' Death, Her Widower Will Produce

Alec Baldwin's Rust movie will soon be resuming production.

The move comes after Baldwin and the film's producers reached a settlement with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' widower, who will now be an executive producer on the project.

Nearly one year after Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the Western movie Oct. 21, 2021, when a loaded gun held by Baldwin discharged, the producers have reached a settlement with her husband Matthew. He filed a wrongful death lawsuit back in January.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," Matthew, who shares son Andros with Hutchins, said in a statement Wednesday.

"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," he continued. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Rust director Joel Souza — who was also shot and injured in the accident — added, "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy. I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work."

From left: Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin, Joel Souza. getty (3)

"In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, a lawyer for Baldwin, 64, said, "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Additionally, attorney Melina Spadone of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said on behalf of Rust Movie Productions, LLC, "We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna's life and honoring her work."

Halyna Hutchins. Mat Hayward/Getty

Separately from this case, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has not made charges about the on-set shooting.

Baldwin, who recently welcomed his eight child, has maintained that he did not pull the trigger. Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who is awaiting the final report from the sheriff's office in the investigation, said criminal charges are possible for Baldwin and others.

Baldwin's lawyer Nikas said in a statement, however, "The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case ... [And] I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision. It is irresponsible to report otherwise. The DA's office must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo."