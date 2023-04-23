Alec Baldwin Resumes Filming 'Rust' for the First Time Since Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Death

Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on April 23, 2023 12:33 PM
Photo: Splash/Backgrid / SplashNews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on the Rust film set.

The actor, 65, resumed shooting the upcoming movie at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana, on Friday, marking his first time filming the project since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing a scene for the film in New Mexico back in October 2021.

Baldwin was photographed in character as Harland Rust, wearing a gray shirt with blood-stained cuffs, gray pants, a button-up black vest, high leather boots and an orange bandana around his neck.

An eyewitness tells PEOPLE that Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin enjoyed a sushi dinner near the Montana set with their kids a day prior. "They were in a good mood," the insider says. "They seem in good spirits."

Halyna, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident; Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

In Oct. 2022, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer, along with Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line) and cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) working in Halyna's place.

Alec Baldwin Hayla Hutchins
Alec Baldwin; Halyna Hutchins. Rachel Luna/WireImage; Mat Hayward/Getty/AMC Networks

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Souza, 49, said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud."

He added: "The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin 'Pleased' as He Sees Criminal Charges Dropped in Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Baldwin's return to the Rust film set came about after criminal charges against him were dropped for the time being.

The actor and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge against both parties in February. Charges against Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said: "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

Baldwin later shared a post on Instagram thanking his wife as he reacted to the news. "I owe everything I have to this woman," he captioned a photo of the two of them embracing — adding in parentheses, "And to you, Luke," likely referring to his attorney.

