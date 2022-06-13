Alec Baldwin Remembers Late Mother Carol After Funeral: 'She Is Certainly in a Better Place'

Alec Baldwin is proud of his late mom.

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, the 64-year-old actor thanked his followers for their condolences after the death of his mom Carol, who died May 26 at age 92. Her wake was Friday, and her funeral was held Saturday in Syracuse, New York.

"Both of those things went as well as one might expect. Everyone who was close to my mother and my family who lived in that area who could make it, they were in the room with her when she passed," said Baldwin. "It was all handled very lovingly and very kindly. She was truly, truly— I've heard people say, you know, 'surrounded by their loved ones' when they died, and in my mother's case that was certainly true."

He added, "Thank you to everyone for your good wishes. My mom certainly was somebody who had a huge impact on the breast cancer awareness and the breast cancer outreach community in the Central New York area, not just in Syracuse but beyond."

"They had a great impact on the survivor community, counseling women who were preparing for surgery or who were facing the disease regardless of the outcome," Baldwin said, adding that Carol's organization, Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, helped "many women face the difficult reality of breast cancer.

"I'm very proud of my mom and the work she did," he added. "... I'm very sorry that she is not in the world any longer to help people. But she is certainly, I think it's easy to say that she is certainly in a better place than any of us right now who are still here."

Carol had six kids (Baldwin's siblings Daniel, William, Stephen, Elizabeth and Jane), plus 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In a statement last month, Baldwin said, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

Baldwin's wife Hilaria, with whom he is currently expecting his eighth child, shared a message on Instagram last month about the death of her mother-in-law, writing, "She lives on in you, her other babies, their babies…our babies…in all of those who loved her and knew her big heart. Rest In Peace, Carol M. Baldwin."