Alec Baldwin Is 'Grateful' After Settling with Halyna Hutchins' Widower amid 'Painful Situation'

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son," said Alec Baldwin

Published on October 5, 2022 03:32 PM

Alec Baldwin says he's "pleased" to have settled the wrongful death lawsuit brought forth by Halyna Hutchins' widower Matthew.

On Wednesday, Matthew announced that he and the Rust producers, including Baldwin, reached a settlement, while revealing that the Western film will resume production in January, with Matthew now on board as an executive producer.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Baldwin, 64, wrote, "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son."

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," he added."

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of Rust on Oct. 21, 2021, when a loaded gun held by Baldwin discharged. Matthew had filed the wrongful death lawsuit earlier this year. Criminal charges are still pending as the Santa Fe County Sheriff's department completes its investigation.

Alec Baldwin Hayla Hutchins
Alec Baldwin (L); Halyna Hutchins. Rachel Luna/WireImage; Mat Hayward/Getty/AMC Networks

In his statement Wednesday, Matthew said, "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed."

"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," he added. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Rust director Joel Souza — who was also shot and injured in the accident — added, "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy. I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work."

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

"In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

Baldwin's costar in Rust, Frances Fisher, reacted to the news on Instagram, calling it a "miraculous resolution to a tragic event that seemed irreconcilable."

"The impossible made possible! Where there is a Will, there is a Way," added Fisher, 70. "Mostly glad to know that people will see Halyna's brilliant work. I know she's smiling. Thank you."

