Alec Baldwin Says 'I Owe Everything I Have' to Wife Hilaria After Charges Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting

The actor gave praise to his wife on social media following Thursday's news that his legal ordeal is over for the time being

By Staff Author
Published on April 20, 2023 08:00 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin pose at the opening night of the new play "Hangmen" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Alec Baldwin is feeling grateful.

On Thursday, the 65-year-old actor took to Instagram to thank his wife Hilaria, soon after criminal charges against him were dropped in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Criminal charges were first brought against Baldwin in January over the October 2021 on-set shooting that killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.

"I owe everything I have to this woman," he captioned a photo of the two of them embracing — adding in parentheses, "And to you, Luke," likely referring to his attorney Luke Nikas, who represented him in the case.

Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge against both in February.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, Baldwin's attorneys Nikas and Alex Spiro said: "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

In Oct. 2022, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer, along with Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line) and cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) working in Hutchins' place.

Production on Rust resumed in Montana this week, according to the Associated Press.

