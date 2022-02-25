Alec Baldwin Posts About 'Speaking Truthfully' on Same Day as Matthew Hutchins' Today Interview

Alec Baldwin's tweet about "speaking truthfully" comes after Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew filed a lawsuit against him following her Rust shooting death

Alec Baldwin is sharing a cryptic message as fallout from the Rust shooting continues.

The actor, 63, posted a tweet about "using speech to benefit others," writing, "In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes," he added in the Thursday post. "But it also means using speech to benefit others, and not to use it to benefit only ourselves."

While Baldwin didn't provide context for the post, it came the same day Matthew Hutchins spoke out for the first time on the Today show about the death of his wife, Halyna Hutchins. Halyna, a cinematographer, died at age 42 in October after Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the set of the Western film Rust.

"Watching him, I just felt so angry," Matthew said in the interview with Hoda Kotb when asked about Baldwin's sit-down ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, in which the actor said he did not feel guilty about the incident. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced, and there's multiple responsible parties," Matthew added of the Rust set.

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matthew said.

During December's ABC News interview, Baldwin said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me."

In October, Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna and director Joel Souza during a camera test at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico. Halyna died from her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza, 48, survived his injuries.

The Sante Fe Sheriff's Office has not yet charged anyone in the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Rust Actor Devon Werkheiser Says Halyna Hutchins Death in Tragic Shooting "Doesn't Make Sense"

Earlier this month, Matthew filed a complaint on behalf of himself and the couple's 9-year-old son Andros, claiming Baldwin "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust."

The complaint, also filed by Halyna's estate, reads Baldwin "and the other Defendants in this case failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."

A rep for Baldwin did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the complaint.

Following the shooting in October, Baldwin had breakfast with Matthew and Andros in Sante Fe, New Mexico, a source told PEOPLE at the time.