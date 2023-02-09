Alec Baldwin Never Reached Out to Halyna Hutchins' Parents After 'Rust' Shooting, Family Says

An attorney for Halyna Hutchins' family members said Alec Baldwin never reached out to the cinematographer's parents in Ukraine after the fatal shooting that happened in October 2021 on the set of Rust.

Halyna's mom Olga, dad Anatolli and younger sister Svetlana filed a civil suit against Baldwin, 64, on Thursday, a separate case from Halyna's husband Matthew's wrongful death lawsuit, which was settled this past October. The lawsuit alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium for her mom, dad and sister.

Attorney Gloria Allred told reporters in a press conference Thursday that Baldwin never contacted Halyna's parents after her death.

"There has been no settlement for them. Matter of fact, there has been no out-reach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say he was sorry. We want accountability and justice for them," said Allred.

Baldwin's lawyers didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Later, the lawyer added about whether any of the various other defendants named in their case have tried reaching out, "We haven't asked them who they've heard from. But we haven't heard from Alec Baldwin, the man with the gun — the loaded gun that ended the life of their daughter."

Svetlana said in a video played during the press conference, translated to English, "To lose my sister, at least personally for me, was a horrible experience and it is one of the biggest losses of my life. And even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined. It is for this reason that I would like those who are at fault, for somebody to carry that responsibly. And not just someone, but that very someone who is truly responsible for this. I believe to let this go and to leave this unpunished is unallowable."

In October, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by widower Matthew, who shares 10-year-old son Andros with Halyna. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete Rust with Matthew now on board as an executive producer.

When asked in the press conference whether Halyna's parents and sister support the continuation of Rust, Allred said, "No comment."

Matthew said in a statement at the time of his settlement last year: "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

In March 2022, Matthew tweeted that Halyna's parents were "trapped" in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. Attorneys for Matthew then confirmed that Halyna's sister and 3-year-old niece were able to make it to the Romanian border and were trying to evacuate at the time. Matthew wrote, "Her mother continues to work in the hospital where she has been a nurse for over a decade because her country needs her, but also because they cannot leave safely."

At the press conference, Allred explained that Halyna's family thinks she would not have allowed them to stay in Ukraine during the war and they hope to come to the United States at some point. Allred did not clarify when the last time they spoke to Matthew was but said they support him and "wish Matthew the very best."

The new lawsuit comes three weeks after it was revealed Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 25, would face criminal charges for their involvement in Halyna's death. By the end of January, the charges were made official: both with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for negligent use of a deadly weapon, a petty misdemeanor charge.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement at the time, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win." (Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys also said they feel she "will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.")

After the criminal charges were announced last month, an attorney for the Hutchins family said on behalf of the family, "Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

Halyna, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

Back in December 2021, Baldwin did an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos and recounted what it was like meeting with Matthew and their son Andros, then 9, after the tragedy.

"He was as kind as you could be," said Baldwin, as Stephanopoulos asked, "What could you possibly say to him?" He answered, "I didn't know what to say. He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' And I thought, 'Well, not as much as you are.' I think to myself, this little boy doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back."

He added at the time, "I told him, I said, 'I don't know what to say; I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am and how I'm willing to do anything I can to cooperate.' "