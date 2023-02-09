Alec Baldwin to Face Lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' Parents and Sister Over Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin will face another Rust lawsuit, this time from the parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on set in the shooting.

Attorney Gloria Allred announced the filing in a press release Thursday and said a press conference with further details is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

The new lawsuit comes three weeks after it was revealed Baldwin, 64, and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 25, would face criminal charges for their involvement in Halyna's death. By the end of that month, the charges were made official: both with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for negligent use of a deadly weapon, a petty misdemeanor charge.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement at the time, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win." (Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys also said they feel she "will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.")

Halyna, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

Alec Baldwin; Halyna Hutchins. Jim Spellman/Getty; Fred Hayes/Getty

Back in December 2021, Baldwin said in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he "didn't pull the trigger" that day: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never."

An FBI forensic report released in August, however, found that the revolver at the center of this case, when "intact and functional," "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger" unless the hammer was "de-cocked on a loaded chamber" and "the hammer was struck directly." Baldwin's attorney said at the time that the report was being "misconstrued" and reiterated that "he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was 'cold,' and believed the gun was safe."

This past October, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna's husband Matthew. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer. Production on Rust was said to resume in January 2023.

Halyna Hutchins. Mat Hayward/Getty

Matthew, who shares 10-year-old son Andros with Halyna, said in a statement at the time: "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

After the criminal charges were announced last month, an attorney for the Hutchins family said on behalf of the family, "Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

In March 2022, Matthew tweeted that Halyna's parents were "trapped" in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. Attorneys for Matthew then confirmed that Halyna's sister and 3-year-old niece were able to make it to the Romanian border and were trying to evacuate at the time. Matthew wrote, "Her mother continues to work in the hospital where she has been a nurse for over a decade because her country needs her, but also because they cannot leave safely."