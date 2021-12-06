Alec Baldwin Kisses Wife Hilaria Under the Mistletoe Days After Rust Interview: 'Tis the Season'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shared a kiss after deleting their Twitter accounts following the actor's ABC interview about the Rust shooting

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are getting into the holiday spirit.

The couple shared a kiss under mistletoe in a selfie posted by Hilaria, 37, on her Instagram account on Monday. The post comes after both Hilaria and Alec, 63, deleted their respective Twitter accounts following the actor's first sit-down interview since the Rust shooting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"'Tis the season 🎄," Hilaria wrote in the caption of the post.

The Baldwins' Twitter accounts were gone as of Monday morning, days after the actor gave an emotional interview to ABC News about the accidental Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec was holding the gun that discharged and killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie.

About a month later, on Nov. 17, he and other Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

hilaria and alec baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: hilaria baldwin/ instagram

In his ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, which aired on Thursday, Alec claimed he never pulled the trigger — he just cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it fired.

The actor also said he "constantly" had dreams about the day of the shooting, especially with images of guns that "keep me awake at night."

"I've been struggling physically. I'm exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You felt shock, you felt anger, you felt sadness. Do you feel guilt?" Stephanopoulos later asked.

Alec replied, "No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don't say that lightly."

A day after the interview aired, Hilaria penned a lengthy tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing that she was "afraid" for him to open up about the tragedy.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Seen Distraught After Accidental Shooting on Set of Rust Movie, Killing Cinematographer

"Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark," the mom of six wrote. "The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don't want to lose you."

She continued, "You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented."

"We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again," she concluded. "My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."