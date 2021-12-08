Baldwin "feels terrible about what happened—it's all been a nightmare," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Alec Baldwin Is 'Taking Things Day by Day' After Rust Shooting: 'It's All Been a Nightmare' (Source)

In the aftermath of the Rust shooting, Alec Baldwin is leaning on his family for support.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Baldwin "has been taking things day by day with his family."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but it's not easy," says the source of Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, 37, and their six kids. (Baldwin is also a father to his eldest daughter, Ireland, 26.)

The actor, 63, is at the center of the tragic shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21.

Baldwin "feels terrible about what happened—it's all been a nightmare," says the source.

For more on Baldwin, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

The actor sat down for his first interview since the shooting on Dec. 2 with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos where he said he is haunted by the incident and struggles with sleeplessness and exhaustion.

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Alec Baldwin | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

"I would go to any lengths to undo what happened," Baldwin said during the interview, which is now streaming on Hulu.

Baldwin also claimed during the interview that he never fired the weapon, which contained a live round of ammunition rather than dummy rounds.

"The trigger wasn't pulled," he said. "I didn't pull the trigger. I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never."

Following the airing of his interview, Baldwin posted a picture of him holding one of the six children he shares with Hilaria, whom he wed in 2012.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

alec baldwin, hilaria baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me," he wrote, tagging Hilaria.

"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live," he continued. "Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

On Nov. 17, Alec and Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off.