Alec Baldwin Is 'Leaning on Hilaria and the Kids for Support' amid Rust Shooting Fallout (Source)

Alec Baldwin is turning to his family in the wake of the accidental shooting on the set of his movie, Rust.

On Thursday, Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun on the Sante Fe, New Mexico film set, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, a source tells PEOPLE that the actor is getting support from wife Hilaria and his children.

"It's such an unthinkable tragedy and the grief and trauma for him are unbearable," the source says. "Alec is still in shock and his heart is completely broken. He is doing his best to cope and is leaning on Hilaria and the kids for support."

"Obviously, what happened here is devastating for everyone," the insider adds. "Alec will need time and space to work through and process this tragedy."

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

He also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, whom he shares with his ex Kim Basinger.

Hilaria spoke out on the incident for the first time on Monday, writing on Instagram, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved one. And my Alec."

She continued, "It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Baldwin released a statement on Twitter Friday, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he added. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also on Friday, Hutchins' husband Matthew told Daily Mail that he has been in contact with Baldwin. Matthew, 38, has a 9-year-old son, Andros, whom he shared with the late cinematographer.