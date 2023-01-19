Alec Baldwin to Be Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin, the producer and star of Rust, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On Thursday, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. No charges will be filed related to the shooting of Rust director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident. The charges will be formally filed before the end of the month.

Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to a press release.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Reeb added, "If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

Reps for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The sheriff's office handed over their completed investigation report to the DA's office on Oct. 27. In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said the DA and a "team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges," per The New York Times.

A redacted version of the report was released publicly in November, according to local Albuquerque outlet KRQE News.

Alec Baldwin; Halyna Hutchins. Rachel Luna/WireImage; Mat Hayward/Getty/AMC Networks

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident, and Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

In October, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer. Production on Rust was said to resume in January 2023.

Matthew, who shares son Andros with Hutchins, said in a statement at the time, "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

In December, Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin told Extra that the October 2021 incident weighs heavy on their family.

"I worry about him," she said. "… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened."

"When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same," continued Hilaria. "You have moments in the day that are very hard. Nights are hard. Nightmares are hard. So I'm just there, and I say, 'I'm here and I'm going to take care of you,' and I said that from the moment we realized what had happened."

She added, "We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined. I mean, the loss of her, Halyna. Her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways."