Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Delete Twitter Accounts Days After His Emotional Rust Shooting Sit-Down

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have both deleted their Twitter accounts, days after he gave an emotional interview to ABC News about the accidental Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec's now-deleted account, @AlecBaldwin, was previously used for official statements regarding the Oct. 21 incident. The account for Alec's foundation, @ABFalecbaldwin, and Hilaria's account, @HilariaBaldwin, were also both gone as of Monday morning. The Instagram accounts for the two stars remain active.

Alec, 63, was holding the gun that discharged and killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie.

About a month later, on Nov. 17, he and other Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off. An investigation is ongoing.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In his ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, which aired on Thursday, Alec claimed that he never pulled the trigger — he just cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it fired.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor said he had dreams "constantly" about the day of the shooting, especially with images of guns that "keep me awake at night."

"I've been struggling physically. I'm exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore," said Baldwin.

"You felt shock, you felt anger, you felt sadness. Do you feel guilt?" Stephanopoulos later asked.

Alec replied, "No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don't say that lightly."

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Alec Baldwin | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

After it aired, Hilaria, 37, penned a lengthy tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing that she was "afraid" for him to open up about the tragedy.

"Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark," the mom of six wrote. "The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don't want to lose you."

She continued, "You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented."

"We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again," she concluded. "My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."

On Friday, a two-hour 20/20 special will delve into the events ahead of the shooting on Rust and the investigations.