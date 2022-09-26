Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have weathered a lot throughout their decade-long marriage.

The 30 Rock actor first met his future wife in 2011, and the duo tied the knot shortly after. They went on to welcome six kids together, and in March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting a seventh child.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Alec and Hilaria welcomed their seventh baby. "How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Although the pair have experienced plenty of highs throughout their relationship, they've also faced their fair share of hardships.

In 2020, Hilaria came under scrutiny when she was accused of faking her Spanish heritage. Then, in October 2021, Alec was involved in an accidental fatal shooting while filming Rust.

The actor showed his gratitude for his wife's support after the incident, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live," he wrote in an Instagram tribute to his wife.

From growing their family to sticking by each other through tough times, here is a complete timeline of Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship.

February 2011: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin meet at a restaurant in New York City

Hilaria told the New York Times that she and Alec first met in February 2011. The pair both happened to be eating at the New York City restaurant Pure Food and Wine.

Alec used a cheesy pick-up line to break the ice. "I was standing near the door with my friends," Hilaria recalled, "when he walked up and took my hand and said, 'I must know you.' "

Hilaria was already familiar with Alec as an actor when she met him. In fact, she told PEOPLE in 2017 that she remembers watching one of his movies when she was just 4 years old. "I actually saw this really great movie when I was younger and it had this amazing actor in it: It was called Working Girl," she said. Alec chimed in, "My wife saw me in a movie when she was 4 years old."

"But my mother used to fast-forward through his parts because it was, like, not appropriate for my age," added Hilaria. "I remember when I met him it brought me back because I was not allowed to watch that part."

Summer 2011: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin begin dating

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News

Throughout the summer of 2011, Alec and Hilaria went on their first few dates. As Hilaria later recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, their relationship got off to a slow start.

"Do you guys know that he shook my hand for six weeks and didn't kiss me when we met?" Hilaria said.

"You shouldn't tell them that!" Alec replied.

"True story," Hilaria said. "It was just like that."

Despite Alec's formal approach, it was soon clear that he was serious about Hilaria. "He would tell me all these things about like, 'I'm going to marry you. I'm going to spend the rest of my life with you. We're going to have a ton of kids,' and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night," Hilaria shared.

Alec explained, "I didn't want you to think that I just wanted to have sex with you."

"Hey, look, it worked," retorted Hilaria.

Their compatibility was also clear to their friends and family, too. "She makes him so happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "He's just really happy. They light up the room whenever they are together."

April 2012: Alec Balwin proposes to Hilaria Baldwin

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

In April 2012, Alec proposed to Hilaria. "Yes, it's true! Alec proposed to Hilaria this weekend and we're all excited for the newly engaged couple," Alec's rep told PEOPLE. "Alec's birthday is tomorrow — great way to celebrate!"

As the couple later revealed on Instagram, the proposal took place at a lighthouse in East Hampton, New York, which they revisited with their family in 2019.

"He took me out to Montauk and … he got down on his knee and then I don't remember the rest because I started crying, but yeah, he's very romantic," Hilaria told Extra shortly after the engagement.

June 30, 2012: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have a star-studded wedding

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in N.Y.C. Celebrity guests included Tina Fey, Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn, Mariska Hargitay, Robert Kennedy Jr. and Lorne Michaels, along with family and friends of the bride and groom.

Hilaria wore a simple Amsale Aberra gown with cap sleeves and a keyhole back detail. "I tried on maybe three dresses: one was short, one was a big poofy thing and then this one! I loved it," Hilaria told PEOPLE.

Designer Aberra added, "She put it on — my gosh — she was just stunning. It was really just beautiful."

August 23, 2013: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their first baby together

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

The following year, Alec and Hilaria welcomed their first child, Carmen Gabriela. "I knew I was going to love her a lot, but it's incredible how deeply," Hilaria said at the time.

"It's a second chance for me, in a way. Everybody knows I had a pretty unpleasant custody battle for Ireland," Alec explained to PEOPLE, referring to his daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Ireland posted a message on her Tumblr, welcoming her new half-sister. "You have been born into one crazy family," she wrote. "We are going to have so much fun together I promise you I will always be there for you no matter what!"

Of course, becoming parents meant making some adjustments for the couple.

"She sleeps like a rock all day. And at night she's like, 'Let's have a conference,' " Alec said.

"Now I'm getting to the point where if I don't sleep, I'm going to start walking into walls," Hilaria added.

June 17, 2015: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome a son

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

On June 17, 2015, the couple's first son, Rafael Thomas, was born in a surprise early delivery. Hilaria had announced her pregnancy earlier that year.

Alec later spoke to PEOPLE about welcoming his first son. "We come in [to the city] for Hilaria to go to the doctor … everything's fine," he said. "She wakes up Tuesday — 1:30 in the morning, not feeling good, then 2:30 in the morning feeling really lousy. We go to the doctor at 9:30 a.m., he says, 'Come back at 2 and I'll tell you if it's real.' We go back at 2 p.m. and they admitted her."

"It was amazing. Someone else is doing all the hard work, and you're there for them … You sit there and go, 'I would do anything to make this easier for you,' " Alec added.

September 12, 2016: Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to third child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

In early 2016, Hilaria announced that the couple were expecting their third baby.

"Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Alec, and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another addition to our family," she wrote. "A little boy coming this fall."

The baby boy, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, was born on September 12.

"We are so pleased to introduce you to our new baby, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin," Hilaria shared on Instagram. "It was such a special day bringing him into this world."

November 2016: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin talk parenting

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Shortly after welcoming Leonardo, Alec and Hilaria spoke to Elle Decor about their different parenting styles and their 26-year age gap.

"It's a generational thing," Alec said. "I'm a lot older, and when I grew up there was none of this bargaining and negotiating you do with kids now. Making them understand. My father was like 'Oh, I'll make you understand!' My mother used to hit us with a curtain rod, you know, people used to hit their kids with kitchen utensils. But [Hilaria] is the best mommy, she respects them, she honors them."

Alec added that Hilaria's patience has helped him take a different approach.

Plus, as Hilaria explained, she is the "alpha" of the house. "[Alec] realizes that I'm there with the kids the majority of the day, and he's very, very good at letting me be the alpha," she said.

The couple also discussed how they were busy renovating their Hamptons, New York, home to accommodate their growing brood. Each child, Hilaria explained, needed to have the same sized bedroom. "We want all of our kids to feel like they're equal, so we're going to make his room exactly the same square footage as theirs, so that he can't say 'I'm third, I'm last, you guys don't care,' " she said. "I'm very nervous about any complex my kids might have!"

June 30, 2017: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin renew their wedding vows

Five years into their marriage, Alec and Hilaria renewed their vows in a quiet outdoor ceremony at the Wolffer Estate Winery in Long Island, New York.

"Basically we wanted to have a party and we wanted our friends to come," Hilaria said. "We're going to do something for, like, five minutes, I think, and then the rest of the time we're going to be eating."

Alec added that the ceremony was an "excuse to have cake and wine."

May 17, 2018: Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to her and Alec Baldwin's fourth child

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

Hilaria and Alec's fourth child, Romeo Alejandro David, was born on May 17, 2018.

"He's here! Here's perfect!" Hilaria wrote on Instagram.

A few months later, Alec joked about his growing family during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"My wife and I had four kids in 4 ½ years," the actor said. "I go make a movie now and I'll turn to my wife and I'll go, 'You realize, we're not going to make any money on this movie. The money I'm making on the movie is just going to cover the hotel bill.' "

"And my kids are there drinking $20 glasses of orange juice at the Beverly Hotel," he added. "It's a lot … I got to work forever now."

April 9, 2019: Hilaria Baldwin suffers a miscarriage

In April 2019, Hilaria shared she had suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "There was no heartbeat today at my scan ... so it's over … but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate."

Alec later shared that the miscarriage was heartbreaking for him during an interview with PEOPLE. "It was sad. It did break my heart a little bit," he said. "We're not done."

April 18, 2019: Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her relationship with Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

That same month, Hilaria posted a sweet message about her stepdaughter Ireland — Alec's first daughter — after receiving criticism about how she rarely mentions her on social media.

"I rarely address being a stepmom, but it is part of our family. I always want to deal with it with such care … so often you hear horror stories about evil stepparents and I wanted to make sure I did right by the family I was stepping into when I married Alec," she wrote. "I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise."

She continued, "Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her … and I know that she is here for me. I am inspired by her, look up to her … she gave her father away at our wedding, is the best big sister anyone could ask for … and I give her space."

November 11, 2019: Hilaria Baldwin suffers a pregnancy loss

Months after her miscarriage, Hilaria suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019. "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," the yoga instructor wrote on Instagram. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be."

Later that month, Hilaria shared what she was thankful for on Thanksgiving. "I'm thankful for our first baby. I'm thankful for my three boys. Thankful for my husband, who through good times and difficult ones is my constant companion," she wrote. "My family and friends — thank you. And our community here: I'm thankful for all of you, who support me in such powerful and endearing ways."

A few years later, Hilaria opened up about the long-term impact her miscarriage and pregnancy loss had on her during Infertility Awareness Week in 2021. "I think of the babies I lost daily," she said.

March 23, 2020: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin discuss their changing relationship

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In March 2020, the Baldwins appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss their relationship. With four children, the couple explained, it wasn't always easy to find time for each other.

"He said to me when we had our first, he said, 'Not only are you going to be my wife and the mother of our child, but you're my girlfriend. You're always going to be my girlfriend.' And so we relate to each other like that. Our banter, we're always flirting," Hilaria shared. "Now, in terms of timing, you just gotta find time and you have to make it a priority because people have needs."

Alec added, "I'm madly in love with my wife and she's the smartest, most wonderful, most beautiful woman I've ever met in my life."

April 17, 2020: Hilaria Baldwin shares how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her and Alec Baldwin's family

During the quarantine period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alec and Hilaria found themselves homeschooling three of their children. The couple opened up about the experience and how it had impacted their family during an interview with PEOPLE.

"It's really tough," Hilaria said. "I have three different curriculums that I'm teaching my three older kids and I'm finding it to be hard."

And while she admitted that she and Alec "definitely had our moments," she did note that he was pulling his weight. "My husband has started cooking and it's been really nice," she said.

September 8, 2020: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their fifth child

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

On Sept. 8, 2020, Hilaria gave birth to her fifth child, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier," she wrote on Instagram.

Alec also posted about the new arrival, writing, "I love you, @hilariabaldwin. My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine."

December 2020: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin deal with the fallout after accusations about Hilaria's heritage go viral

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In late 2020, allegations that Hilaria was faking her Spanish heritage went viral on social media. Hilaria, who speaks with a slight Spanish accent and has claimed in the past that she was born in Spain, responded to the accusations that her background was fabricated and that she was appropriating Spanish culture.

"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture," she wrote on Instagram. "This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the U.S.A."

Alec remained supportive of Hilaria during the social media uproar. "They celebrated New Year's in the Hamptons. While Hilaria has seemed a bit upset, Alec has been around to comfort her," an inside source told PEOPLE. "He has been supportive and has tried to cheer her up."

In February 2021, Hilaria returned to social media to post another statement about the controversy and issue an apology.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she wrote. "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry." She added that she and Alec are "raising our children to share the same love and respect for both [cultures]."

March 10, 2021: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin welcome their sixth child through surrogacy

Monica Schipper/Getty

Five months after the birth of their fifth child, Alec and Hilaria welcomed their sixth child, María Lucía Victoria, via surrogate. "For Hilaria, having two babies so close in age is pretty crazy, but she still loves it," a source told PEOPLE. "Lucía is perfect. She fits right in."

October 2021: Hilaria Baldwin supports Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting

While filming his western film Rust in October 2021, Alec accidentally misfired a prop gun that shot and killed the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

The aftermath of the accident, which included a lawsuit from Hutchins' family and an FBI investigation, was difficult for the couple. "Hilaria is very worried about him," a source told PEOPLE. "He is not really sleeping and just haunted by Halyna's death."

Hilaria later posted an Instagram Story about "trolls" who were trying to "upset" Alec. "Now, my husband is suffering from PTSD right now," she said. "It's something that's not just from what happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time."

In December 2021, Alec addressed the incident for the first time publicly on ABC News with George Stephanopoulos.

Through it all, Hilaria continued to support her husband. In an Instagram post, Alec thanked Hilaria for being by his side. "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me," he wrote.

Hilaria also posted an image of her and Alec holding hands amidst the aftermath, writing, "I love you and I'm here."

March 29, 2022: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announce they're expecting a seventh baby

Jason Mendez/Getty

In March 2022, Hilaria and Alec announced that their seventh child was on the way. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling," they said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"

The following month, Alec shared why he and Hilaria continue to grow their family. "People ask why," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of his daughter. "This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey."

September 24, 2022: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their seventh baby

The Baldwin brood grew by one more with the birth of the couple's seventh child, daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. Alec and Hilaria announced the happy news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," they said, "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

The parents of seven continued, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

Days after Ilaria's birth, Alec reflected on welcoming the newest addition to their family during a year where "my heart has been broken a thousand times," he wrote in an Instagram tribute to Hilaria and their kids.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons on Instagram. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."