Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Grateful for All the Support' in Montana as He Resumes Filming 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin is expressing his gratitude.

On Monday, the 65-year-old actor shared a photo of himself in his latest film Supercell and wrote in the caption, "We filmed SUPERCELL in Billings. Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST."

"Montana is stunning. I'm grateful for all of the support I have received here," he added.

Baldwin resumed filming the upcoming movie at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley on Friday, marking his first time filming the project since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing a scene for the film in New Mexico back in October 2021.

Baldwin was photographed in character as Harland Rust, wearing a gray shirt with blood-stained cuffs, gray pants, a button-up black vest, high leather boots and an orange bandana around his neck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An eyewitness told PEOPLE on Sunday that Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin enjoyed a sushi dinner near the Montana set with their kids a day prior.

"They were in a good mood," the insider said. "They seem in good spirits."

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident; Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

In Oct. 2022, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer, along with Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line) and cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) working in Hutchins' place.

Baldwin's return to the Rust film set came about after criminal charges against him were dropped for the time being.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin "Pleased" as He Sees Criminal Charges Dropped in Fatal Rust Shooting

The Saturday Night Live alum and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge against both parties in February. Charges against Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

Baldwin later shared a post on Instagram thanking his wife as he reacted to the news.

"I owe everything I have to this woman," he captioned a photo of the two of them embracing, adding in parentheses, "And to you, Luke," likely referring to Nikas.

Simply sharing a single heart in the caption, Hilaria's own Thursday post showed Baldwin holding her on his lap and in his arms. The actor's eyes were closed as his wife, 39, had her head bowed down, with her hair covering her face.