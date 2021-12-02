Alec Baldwin Goes Private on Twitter Ahead of First Interview Following Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin’s tweets are now private before his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos airs on Thursday

Alec Baldwin quietly went private on Twitter ahead of his interview with George Stephanopoulos, in which he will extensively address the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Western film, Rust.

However, just because Baldwin's tweets are now protected, it doesn't mean the actor isn't using the social media platform to share his opinions on current events — particularly, the Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday that left three students dead: Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. A fourth student identified as Justin Shilling, 15, died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Alec Baldwin | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

"When a person is killed on a movie set in an ACCIDENTAL shooting, the Republicans are very VOCAL on this. But when the guns are used willfully, on their partners or strangers or in school shootings- CRICKETS!!!! Can someone just for once grow a spine?!? Talking to you, @GOP !!!!" tennis star Martina Navratilova tweeted on Wednesday, just one day after the tragedy at the Michigan high school occurred, to which Baldwin replied, "You are thoughtful."

When a Twitter user pointed out to Navratilova that much of the hate that Baldwin allegedly received from Republicans was because of "who the shooter was" and that they "love to hate on Alec Baldwin" because of his portrayal of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, Navratilova responded, "With them all that matters is WHO is doing the deed rather than WHAT the deed is."

During a segment on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Stephanopoulos, 60, previewed the highly anticipated interview with Baldwin, calling it the "most intense" interview he's ever done in his career.

"It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he's devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well," explained Stephanopoulos. "He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday."