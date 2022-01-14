Alec Baldwin Turns Over Cell Phone to Authorities as Lawyer Says There Are 'No Answers' on Device

Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.

Alec Baldwin handed over his cell phone Friday morning to fulfill a search warrant filed nearly a month ago amid the ongoing Rust investigation.

The 63-year-old actor turned over the device to New York's Suffolk County law enforcement authorities, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, who filed the search warrant on Dec. 16, confirmed to PEOPLE Friday. Suffolk County officials will gather information from the phone and then provide Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office with any evidence.

The sheriff's office noted that its detectives do not yet have physical possession of the data that's retrieved off the phone, and that is in process.

Aaron Dyer, Baldwin's civil attorney at the Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman, told PEOPLE in a statement Friday, "Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn't about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone."

"Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred," he added. "The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."

This development comes one day after the sheriff's office said in a press release Thursday that Baldwin still hadn't turned in his phone. The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office then took over the efforts to retrieve the phone when it became a jurisdiction issue since Baldwin lives in New York.

Baldwin himself said on Saturday that the process to fulfill the search warrant for his phone is complicated, maintaining that he is fully cooperating with the investigation. "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bull----, that's a lie," he said in a video on Instagram.

Halyna Hutchins Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust' | Credit: Halyna Hutchins/ instagram

Dyer explained in a statement Thursday, "We reached an agreement last weekend with the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office, and Mr. Baldwin's phone is being turned over this week for review. Ever since this tragic incident, Mr. Baldwin has continued to cooperate with the authorities, and any suggestion to the contrary is simply untrue. We requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could protect his privacy on other matters unrelated to Rust and have been working through that process. We are finalizing logistics with the authorities in New York who are assisting in this matter."

Noting that authorities from another state have to go through the state in which he lives in order to make a request for his phone, Baldwin continued, "They have to specify what exactly they want. They can't just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you."

"But of course, we are 1000 percent going to comply with all that. We are perfectly fine with that," he added. "The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That's what I'm working toward, insisting on, demanding."

Hutchins is the 42-year-old cinematographer who was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of Rust. Baldwin was holding the gun that discharged, shooting her and director Joel Souza, who was injured.

Back in December, Baldwin gave an emotional first interview since the tragedy, telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he thinks it's "unlikely" he'll personally face criminal charges, adding that he continues to cooperate in investigations.

"I don't have anything to hide," he said at the time.