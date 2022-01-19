"I find that the silence strengthens me and helps me get focused for the day," he says

Alec Baldwin Finds 'Inner Peace' in Morning When It's 'Totally Silent': 'I Spend That Time with God'

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York.

Alec Baldwin is opening up about how he is finding inner peace lately.

The 63-year-old actor shared an Instagram post early Wednesday morning reflecting on his routine to start the day, meditating and basking in silence amid everyday life that can be "at times very stressful."

His caption was shared alongside a photo that showed a ray of light cast on a countertop that he said is "the rainbow in my bathroom."

"The Beauty in Silence," Baldwin, who shares six young kids with wife Hilaria, began. "My favorite part of the day is early in the morning when I get up before anyone else and the house is totally silent. I spend that time with God, and I find that the silence strengthens me and helps me get focused for the day. I spend some time just sitting and enjoying it."

He continued, "Our world today is very noisy, busy, and at times very stressful. When you feel stressed or frustrated, go somewhere that is silent and just enjoy if for a few minutes; I believe you will find that your soul begins to calm down."

The Boss Baby actor said "inner peace and quiet" are both "vital for hearing from God or sensing the direction He wants us to take." Baldwin added, "Outer silence helps promote inner silence. Learn to love silence and you will be more inclined to hear the still, small voice of God."

The meditative post comes days after Baldwin's lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE that he voluntarily turned over his cell phone in compliance with a search warrant in the Rust investigation.

Baldwin was holding the gun that discharged on the Western film's New Mexico set, fatally shooting 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21.

In December, Baldwin gave an emotional first interview since the tragedy, telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he thinks it's "unlikely" he'll personally face criminal charges, adding that he continues to cooperate in investigations.

"I don't have anything to hide," he said at the time.

Added Baldwin, "I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common. That is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

Baldwin said in a video posted on Instagram New Year's Day that he has been consulting spiritual advisors as he copes after the on-set tragedy.

"One thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me," he explained at the time. "I've been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that's what I want."