Alec Baldwin Says 'Everybody' on 'Rust' Set Knows 'Exactly What Happened' in Accidental Shooting

Alec Baldwin is speaking out about the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, claiming only those who were on set that day are the ones who "know exactly what happened."

Speaking on The Chris Cuomo Project for an interview that aired Tuesday, the 64-year-old actor said after noting that people are waiting on a district attorney's report, "I know that every single person on the set of the film knows what happened."

The incident occurred Oct. 21, when Baldwin was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"The people that are talking loudest about what happened or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film … they talk on and on and on about 'what if' this and 'what if' that," Baldwin continued in his conversation with Cuomo.

He added, "They have dined out on this, and the thing that they have in common is nobody was there. And everybody who was there, they know exactly what happened."

Back in December, Baldwin said in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun during the on-set tragedy: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never."

There have not been any criminal charges yet.

According to an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News on Friday, the revolver at the center of this case — when "intact and functional" — "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger" unless the hammer was "de-cocked on a loaded chamber" and "the hammer was struck directly."

Luke Nikas, an attorney for Baldwin, said in a statement to ABC News that the FBI report is "being misconstrued." He added, "The gun fired in testing only one time — without having to pull the trigger — when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition."

"The critical report is the one from the medical examiner, who concluded that this was a tragic accident," added Nikas. "This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was 'cold,' and believed the gun was safe."

ABC News also obtained the postmortem report from the medical examiners, which noted that "review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set." The document reportedly added, "Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident."

In a statement to ABC News regarding the FBI's report, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorney Jason Bowles said, "These new filings demonstrate various production members' attempts from the very beginning to shirk responsibility and scapegoat Hannah, a 24-year-old armorer, for this tragedy."

"Hannah was tasked with doing two jobs including props assistant and the very important job as armorer but not given adequate time and training days to do so despite repeated requests or the respect required of the armorer's position and responsibilities," Bowles added.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's detectives received the FBI's completed forensic reports on Aug. 2, authorities confirmed in a Friday press release. Additionally, detectives are still in the process of "obtaining, processing, and disclosing Alec Baldwin's phone records."

Once detectives finish reviewing the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator reports and the phone records, the final sheriff's office investigation case file will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review and final charging decisions, the press release added.

In his interview with former CNN anchor Cuomo, 52, Baldwin insisted that Hutchins' death is the "real tragedy," not his own reputation.

"I'm not the victim here. Things, for me, are gonna get better. Things, for me, are gonna get cleared up. I'm a thousand percent confident about that," he added.

He went on to say that "nothing's going to bring this woman back. She died," and noted Hutchins had "a little boy," son Andros.

"Everything we've said doesn't matter — me, my positioning, the press," Baldwin continued. "The real tragedy here is what happened to this woman."