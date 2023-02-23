Alec Baldwin Enters Not Guilty Plea in 'Rust' Shooting Case, Will No Longer Appear in Court Friday

Alec Baldwin will no longer have to appear at a previously scheduled Friday hearing after entering a not guilty plea

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 03:36 PM
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin. Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin is officially pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges brought against him in New Mexico over the October 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On Thursday, Baldwin, 64 entered a not guilty plea in New Mexico's Santa Fe County First District court and waived his right to to appear in court for a hearing that was initially scheduled for Feb. 24, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

As a result, judge Mary Marlow Sommer has canceled Friday's hearing, which was expected to see Baldwin appear in court for the first time since charges were filed against him and former Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Jan. 31, according to Deadline.

Baldwin's not guilty plea comes after prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge originally brought against the actor/producer, which would have given the actor/producer a mandatory five years in jail had he been convicted of the involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement charges.

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/ZUMA

Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting — that crime would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted.

The charge was also dropped against Gutierrez-Reed, who faces the same involuntary manslaughter charge as Baldwin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set," Heather Brewer, spokesperson the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office, said in a statement Monday. "The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."

In addition to criminal charges, Baldwin is also facing another civil lawsuit from Hutchins' parents and sister in her death.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Sees Charge Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting, Faces Reduced Prison Sentence

In a statement to PEOPLE on Jan. 19, Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said the announcement of criminal charges against the actor "distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas added. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Related Articles
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Sees Charge Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting, Faces Reduced Prison Sentence
Hilaria Baldwin Says She is 'Still Standing' with Alec Baldwin amid Rust Shooting Fallout
Hilaria Baldwin Says She Is 'Still Standing' with Alec Baldwin: 'What a Journey We Have Been Through'
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Film in Yellowstone Rather Than New Mexico After Charge Downgraded
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Resume Production in Spring Without 'Working Weapons' or Ammunition on Set
Alec Baldwin - Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin to Face Lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' Parents and Sister Over Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin
Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting Charges, and What Happens Next?
Alec Baldwin Hayla Hutchins
Alec Baldwin Never Reached Out to Halyna Hutchins' Parents After 'Rust' Shooting, Family Says
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' Armorer Formally Charged in Connection to Halyna Hutchins Fatal Shooting
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Needs to Be 'Contrite, Not Combative' at 'Rust' Shooting Trial, Says Crisis PR Expert
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge: Will He Go to Prison After 'Rust' Shooting?
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Seemed 'Distracted,' Missed Required Firearm Training Prior to Shooting: Prosecutors
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin to Face Involuntary Manslaughter Charges in 'Rust' Shooting Death of Halyna Hutchins
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After Alec's Criminal Charges
Despite recent charges of involuntary manslaughter, Alec Baldwin appeared to be carrying on with his daily routine as he was seen in East Hampton, New York today. The actor was photographed looking relaxed as he picked up a takeout meal from a local restaurant, dressed in a navy Ralph Lauren Polo shirt, black pants, and formal shoes.
Alec Baldwin Seen Out in the Hamptons After News of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Attends Poker Night with Wife Hilaria Hours After Criminal Charges Are Filed: Source
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Explained: Why Actor Was Charged in 'Rust' Shooting