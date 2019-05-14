Ireland Baldwin Looks Just Like Mom Kim Basinger in Sweet Picture Shared by Dad Alec Baldwin

The genes are strong in the Baldwin-Basinger family.

Alec Baldwin, 61, posted a stunning shot of his daughter Ireland Baldwin on Instagram Tuesday, showing off just how much the 23-year-old looks like mom Kim Basinger, 65. Ireland is the only child the pair had during their ten-year relationship, which ended in early 2000 after they wedded in 1993.

Baldwin posted the shot in a series of pictures to his Instagram showing off all of his kids. He started with 2-year-old Leonardo, who he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin, 35. The actor then posted separate pictures for daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 3, and baby Romeo, 11 months.

Ireland came last in a gorgeous picture with her hair pushed back and head resting on her hand. Baldwin captioned all five pictures with the words “I love you” and the child’s name.

The series of shots came the day after Mother’s Day, which Ireland celebrated by posting a throwback picture of her running as a young child with Basinger following behind her.

Though Ireland rarely posts pictures of her mom, she praised Basinger’s natural looks in 2017 with a candid photo.

“Rare moment alert Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful,” Baldwin captioned her picture.

Basinger has kept a low-key lifestyle away from the Hollywood spotlight these days, having only made a handful red carpet appearances in the last few years.

In 2017, Basinger celebrated her most recent headline-making movie, 50 Shades Darker, and made a rare red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.