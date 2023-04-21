Alec Baldwin Cradles Wife Hilaria in Intimate Post After Charges Are Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are showing appreciation for the love they have for each other.

After criminal charges against Alec were dropped in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria posted a somber, intimate photo of her and her husband.

Simply sharing a single heart in the caption, Hilaria's Thursday post showed Alec, 65, holding her on his lap and in his arms. Alec's eyes were closed as his wife, 39, had her head bowed down, with her hair covering her face.

Messages of support poured in for the couple, who share seven children together, in the comments section, which Hilaria had set to limited.

"Support and true love," one follower wrote while another added, "So happy for you both, you made it through a really tough situation, so much love and respect you have for each other."

"I owe everything I have to this woman," Alec wrote on his own Instagram page Thursday, sharing a photo of the pair at a restaurant with his arms around his wife and his eyes closed as Hilaria smiled softly toward the camera.

"And to you Luke," he added, likely referring to his lawyer Luke Nikas.

Criminal charges were first brought against Alec in January over the October 2021 on-set shooting that killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge against both in February.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, Alec's attorneys, Nikas and Alex Spiro, said, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Alec that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. The 30 Rock alum maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

In October 2022, Alec and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins.

Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer, along with Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line) and cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) working in Hutchins' place.

Production on Rust resumed in Montana this week, according to the Associated Press.