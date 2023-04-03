Alec Baldwin Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Engagement to Hilaria Baldwin: 'An Ocean of Memories'

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating their love.

On Saturday, both the actor and the podcaster/entrepreneur took to their respective Instagram accounts to mark 11 years since their April 2012 engagement.

"Eleven years ago today, I got engaged to a wonderful human being," Alec, 65, wrote in a caption to his Instagram photo, which shows Hilaria, 39, laying on the floor with three of the couple's seven children together.

"She's under this pile somewhere," the Departed actor continued in his caption. "11 years, 7 kids, an ocean of memories later, I love you Hilaria."

Over the weekend, Hilaria shared a selfie photo of herself and Alec standing in an elevator to her Instagram Story, though the photo no longer appears on her page. In a caption to the photo, she wrote "Got engaged 11 years ago, today💜," per a screenshot of the image captured by The Daily Mail.

The couple first met back in Feb. 2011 at the New York City restaurant Pure Food and Wine and began dating later that year, per The New York Times. Their April 2012 engagement came just before Alec's birthday that year; the actor turned 65 on Sunday.

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in N.Y.C. and have since welcomed seven children — daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas — to their family. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria previously made mention of the first night she and Alec — who in February pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in New Mexico over the Rust shooting case — met in a Feb. 20 Instagram post in which she marked 12 years since their first meeting.

At the time, the mother of seven shared a photo of her and Alec cuddling up inside a restaurant as she wrote: "What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don't think either one of us could have ever predicted."

"But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together," she added in the caption. "In it with you, Alec…I'm here, we are here…never alone 🫶🏼"

"This photo is probably a yearish after we met???" she added, tagging the restaurant and adding that her and Baldwin appear "both much younger and less🥴" in the photo.

In March, the special prosecutor in the Rust case, Andrea Reeb, announced she was stepping down from the case after Baldwin's legal team filed a motion on Feb. 7 to disqualify her, claiming her dual role as special prosecutor and a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives was "unconstitutional," according to court documents.