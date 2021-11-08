Alec Baldwin is urging film sets to have a police officer on set after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Rust

Alec Baldwin Calls on Hollywood to Have a Police Officer on Sets to 'Monitor Weapons Safety'

Alec Baldwin is speaking out about safety on film and TV sets following the fatal shooting on his film Rust.

On Monday, the actor shared a tweet he wrote on his Instagram account, writing, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety."

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has insisted she was not aware a live round had made its way into the gun Baldwin used when he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A Rust crew member previously claimed to PEOPLE that there were "red flags" on set about safety after guns were left unattended on a prop table. A photo provided by the crew member shows guns strewn on a table during filming.

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Alec Bal | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Gutierrez-Reed previously broke her silence about the shooting, saying in a statement via her lawyers that "untruths that have been told to the media," and that she was "devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired."

Her attorneys claimed Gutierrez-Reed had "no idea where the live rounds came from" and said she was under pressure on the set from working two jobs as both armorer and props assistant.

Gutierrez-Reed told deputies that she had checked the rounds inside the firearm Baldwin used the day of the shooting to make sure the gun was loaded with "dummies," not real bullets, and that she locked up the guns in a safe on the prop truck, according to the search warrant affidavit. She also said no live ammunition was ever kept on the Rust set.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff refuted Gutierrez-Reed's claims about live bullets, telling Today Oct. 28 that the armorer's statement was "obviously" not correct after Hutchins was killed on set by a live round.

During an Oct. 27 press conference, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that investigators had found "500 rounds of ammunition" on the film set, which included "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting are live rounds."