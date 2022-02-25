Alec Baldwin Buys Farmhouse in Vermont amid Rust Shooting Fallout: Report

The historic Vermont property is about three and a half hours north of New York City, where Alec Baldwin lives with wife Hilaria and their six children

Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.

Alec Baldwin has invested in some new real estate.

Amid his ongoing legal battle surrounding the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust this past fall, the 63-year-old actor has purchased a farmhouse in Arlington, Vermont for $1.75 million, according to local news outlet the Bennington Banner.

Situated on 50 acres, the property is about three and a half hours north of New York City, where Alec lives with wife Hilaria and their six children.

According to the Banner, the home was built in the late 1700s and was described in a real-estate ad as a "classic Vermont 18th century farm [that] features 55 beautiful acres, a 3,600 [square foot] main house and a nicely renovated 1800 [square-foot] guest cottage with 2 baths."

The property also boasts "numerous outbuildings, updated horse stalls, several pastures, expansive landscaped lawn areas, pleasant views and a pond with a picturesque waterfall spillway," plus "substantial renovations that have taken place in recent years," per the ad, the Banner reports.

alec baldwin Alec Baldwin at the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Rhodes Real Estate owner and principal broker Faith Rhodes told the Banner she was "not sure" how much time Alec and Hilaria, 38, would spend at the property, though she insisted it would not be "their primary residence."

"But they love the community as well. They got to know it and loved it," Rhodes added.

The interview also aired just over a week after Matthew filed a lawsuit on behalf of himself and the couple's 9-year-old son Andros, claiming Alec "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust." (A rep for Alec did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the complaint.)

"Watching him, I just felt so angry," Matthew said in the interview when asked about Alec's sit-down ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, in which the actor said he did not feel guilty about the incident. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

During December's ABC News interview, Alec also said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me."