Ireland Baldwin Posts Nearly-Nude Instagram — and Dad Alec, Uncle Billy Feel 'Awkward': 'What?'

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty; Franziska Krug/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Ireland Baldwin showed off her assets in an Instagram post on Wednesday, to the slight chagrin of her famous family.

The 23-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is hardly one to shy away from baring her skin, but both her father and uncle couldn’t help but find the situation to be a bit awkward.

“Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill. Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white,” she captioned the Instagram post, alongside a photo of her nearly naked backside.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Jokes Cheesecake Factory’s Brown Bread Is ‘Going to My Boobs’ In Lingerie Photo

“I’m sorry. What?” her father Alec Baldwin commented on the post.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward” her actor uncle Billy Baldwin wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Both comments were first caught by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

WATCH: Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Life as a Dad: ‘Family is Everything’

It’s not the first time Alec has seemingly disapproved of his daughter’s more risqué Instagram posts. Last summer, the actor commented on a shot of the model — who posed nude for PETA last year — leaning forward on top of a motorcycle while wearing a black bra with a matching pair of bottoms.

“No. Just… No,” the 60-year-old actor bluntly wrote in response to the shot.

Commenting on the over-the-top nature of the photo herself, Ireland captioned the image, “Stay extra.”

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Hilariously Objects to His Daughter Ireland’s Sexy Instagram: ‘No. Just… No’

Although the pair might not see eye to eye about all of her photos, Ireland has spoken at length before about how proud she is of her body.

“This is who I am, take it or leave,” she wrote last year alongside an image of herself in her underwear. “I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos.”