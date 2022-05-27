"We love you Grandma," Hailey Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing Alec Baldwin's announcement of the death of his mother

Alec Baldwin Announces the Death of His Mother Carol, 92: She 'Taught Me About Second Acts'

Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.

Carol M. Baldwin, the mother of actor Alec Baldwin, has died. She was 92.

Announcing her death on Instagram Thursday, Alec posted a vintage photo of his mother alongside a more recent image. In the caption, he wrote, "Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York."

He went on to share details about her life, writing, "Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca."

He said she met her husband Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., who was nicknamed Alec, when they were students at Syracuse University. The family moved to Long Island, and while there, he worked as a history teacher and football and riflery coach at Massapequa High School. He later died in 1983 at age 55, the actor said in his post.

"Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall," Alec wrote. "In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook."

Carol later partnered with the school's president at the time, Shirley Strum Kenny, to launch the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Stony Brook location, which was followed by a branch at SUNY Upstate University. "The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause," the 64-year-old star wrote.

In a statement included in the touching Instagram post, Alec shared, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted her life. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

Carol is survived by her six children, 25 children, and 14 great-grandchildren, the post added. Details of a memorial will be shared at a later time.

Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, showed support by posting a red heart emoji in the comments section.