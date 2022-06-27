Alec Baldwin Says He 'Loves' Woody Allen as He Announces Live Interview with Controversial Director

Alec Baldwin revealed over the weekend that he will be speaking with Woody Allen on Instagram Live

Alec Baldwin will be going live on Instagram with Woody Allen.

The 64-year-old actor revealed Sunday that he'll be sitting down with the controversial filmmaker, 86, live on the social media platform on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

In his video announcement, Baldwin — who made the movies Alice (1990), To Rome with Love (2012) and Blue Jasmine (2013) with Allen — holds up a copy of Allen's book Zero Gravity before saying, "I'm gonna be doing an Instagram Live with Woody Allen, who I love. I love you, Woody."

Baldwin captioned the post, "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation."

"If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue," he added, concluding with tune-in details for their Live session.

His upcoming interview comes eight years after Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow detailed molestation allegations against her father in a New York Times op-ed, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old.

Though Allen has maintained his innocence over the years, Dylan's accusations resurfaced amid the #MeToo movement, and the public has since held Allen to more scrutiny than ever before. A recent HBO docuseries titled Allen v. Farrow recounted the sexual abuse allegations, featuring interviews with Dylan, who is now 36, and more involved.

Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

"It's so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained," Allen said in a 2020 interview that was released on Paramount+ in March. "And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that."

In January 2018, Baldwin called criticism of Allen over longstanding sexual abuse allegations "unfair and sad." The actor also referred to the long list of former collaborators who have since denounced the director and pledged to never work with him again.

"Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose," Baldwin tweeted at the time. "But it's unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career."

Baldwin also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to stand by directors Allen and James Toback, despite the allegations against them.

"My inclination to want to defend my friends — who either A) I thought were innocent, which is Woody or B) I had no knowledge of what they did and I still have no knowledge of what they did, which is Toback — is a normal inclination," he explained.

Baldwin added, "It's a normal inclination to want to rally by your friends up until the point that they are convicted of something. If they're convicted of a crime, well then you're sad, and that's tragic, but they've got to go through that process."

Dylan appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show last year to discuss her allegations with Barrymore, who acted in Allen's 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You. Barrymore, 47, explained that she was "basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told" when she took the role.