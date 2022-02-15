Alec Baldwin, Rust Movie Sued for Wrongful Death by Halyna Hutchins' Family: She 'Deserved to Live'

Alec Baldwin and others involved in the Rust movie have been sued for wrongful death in the tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins' estate and her husband are suing Alec Baldwin and others involved in the Rust on-set shooting after the cinematographer's tragic death on Oct. 21.

On Tuesday, Matthew Hutchins, who was married to Halyna, filed a complaint on behalf of himself and their 9-year-old son, Andros, claiming Baldwin "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust," in the complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The complaint also reads Baldwin, 63, "and the other Defendants in this case failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."

A rep for Baldwin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Halyna deserved to live," the complaint reads, "and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."

"This lawsuit seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death," the complaint reads.

In October, Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna, 42, as well as director Joel Souza during a camera test at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico. Halyna died from her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza, 48, survived his injuries.

Besides starring in the planned film, Baldwin was also listed as a producer of the ill-fated movie.

The complaint said the production was "riddled with breaches of safety protocols that resulted in the presence of live ammunition on the set" of the film caused by "aggressive cost cutting" measures that "endangered" the cast and crew.

Halyna's estate and husband are asking for punitive, damages to be determined at trial, funeral and burial expenses as well as compensatory damages for "the loss of love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, guidance, training, assistance and moral support" of Halyna, according to the complaint.

Following the shooting in October, Baldwin had breakfast with Matthew and Andros in Sante Fe, New Mexico, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Matthew told the Daily Mail of the meeting, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Matthew told Insider after his wife's death.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," Matthew added. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Baldwin also spoke about the meeting in December during his sit-down interview with ABC News.

Halyna Hutchins Husband Matthew Honors His Late Wife In First Instagram Post Since Her Death Halyna Hutchins with her husband Matthew Hutchins and their son Andros, 9. | Credit: Matthew Hutchins/Instagram

"Her husband comes to town, her husband Matthew. And I met with him and their son. He was as kind as you could be," said Baldwin, as George Stephanopoulos asked, "What could you possibly say to him?"

"I didn't know what to say. He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' And I thought, 'Well, not as much as you are,' " said Baldwin, who is a father of seven kids. "I think to myself, this little boy doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back."

"I told him, I said, 'I don't know what to say; I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am and how I'm willing to do anything I can to cooperate,'" he said.