Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Comes Into His Own in First Teaser for Star Wars Spinoff

Young Solo is here.

The highly anticipated teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story — the new Ron Howard-directed film following Han Solo’s early days — finally dropped Monday morning following a brief tease during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

The full teaser offers meatier scenes featuring Emilia Clarke (Qi’Ra), Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett), Atlanta‘s Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Hail, Caesar! actor Alden Ehrenreich — who takes on the title role originated by Harrison Ford in 1977’s Star Wars.

The first look teases an origin story for the iconic character, with Ehrenreich as Young Solo saying: “I’ve been running scams on the street since I was 10. Kicked out of the Flight Academy for having a mind of my own.”

“I may be the only person who knows what you are,” Qi’ra, Clarke’s femme fatale character, says at one point.

“What’s that?” asks Solo, grinning.

Lucasfilm previously released a new plot synopsis for the film that shed a little more light on the story, which takes place several years before Han had his fateful meeting with Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi in that Tatooine cantina.

Alden Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story LucasFilm

Here’s how the studio describes it:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story, also starring Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, hits theaters May 25.