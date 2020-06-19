The bus was removed out of concern for public safety, officials said

Alaska National Guard Airlifts Iconic Into the Wild Bus from Where It Sat for Decades

The abandoned bus made famous by the book and movie Into the Wild has been airlifted from its longtime resting place in the Alaskan wilderness out of concern for public safety, the state's National Guard announced.

On Thursday, an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter lifted the 1940s-era Fairbanks Bus 142 from its decade-long spot near Healy, Alaska, according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bus was removed out of concern for safety as it became a "sometimes deadly attraction to outdoor adventurers," the release noted, ever since the debut of Jon Krakauer's book Into the Wild in 1996 and the movie adaptation in 2007.

The book and film are based on the true story of hiker Christopher McCandless, who traveled the Alaska wilderness in 1992 with little supplies and food, and spent the summer living in the "Magic Bus." In September of that year, his body was found inside the vehicle.

Emile Hirsch starred as McCandless in the film version, which was written and directed by Sean Penn.

"After studying the issue closely, prioritizing public safety and considering a variety of alternatives, we decided it was best to remove the bus from its location on the Stampede Trail,” Commissioner Corri A. Feige said in the release.

Feige explained that while Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources and the Alaska Army National Guard "encourage people to enjoy Alaska's wild areas safely," the abandoned bus was a "deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts."

"More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives," he added.

Image zoom Alaska Army National Guard

Image zoom SETH LACOUNT/Alaska Army National Guard/AFP via Getty

According to the Department of Natural Resources, there were 15 search and rescue operations by the state between 2009 and 2017 related to the Into the Wild bus. Since 2010, two people drowned on their way to or from the bus.

While officials did not disclose where the bus will reside, it will be stored "at a secure location," Feige said.

In February, a group of Italian hikers had to be rescued on their journey home from the abandoned bus.

Multiple outlets, including the Associated Press and CNN, reported that the group (with one person with “severe frostbite” on his feet, according to CNN) was rescued after setting up camp near the city of Healy following their visit to the Fairbanks Bus 142, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Image zoom River Road/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain told the AP that he didn’t know how far the hikers were from the famed “Magic Bus” when they were recovered. The man with frostbite was transported to a hospital about two hours away in Fairbanks to be treated, while friends picked up the other four hikers in Healy.