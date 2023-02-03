Alan Cumming Says He'd 'Totally' Do a 'Romy and Michele' Sequel: 'I'd Be Absolutely Game'

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion fans may have cause for celebration!

Alan Cumming tells PEOPLE he would be "totally game" to reprise his role as Sandy Frink in a sequel to the 1997 David Mirkin-directed comedy, if the opportunity were to come up.

Cumming, alongside Lisa Kudrow (Michele Weinberger) and Mira Sorvino (Romy White), starred in the film following the adventures of two best friends who come up with extravagant lies to impress their peers at their high school's 10-year reunion.

"I thought it was great. I mean, there's been speculation about it and rumors about it having a sequel for the last 25 years, I have to say," says the Traitors host. "But I think because Lisa and Mira presented some awards last year [encouraging it]. But yeah, totally. I'd be absolutely game."

The film ends with Cumming's character, Sandy — who was a nerd in high school in love with Michele and a billionaire inventor in the present day — loaning Romy and Michele money to start their own fashion boutique in Los Angeles, where they sell handmade clothes.

Lisa Kudrow, Alan Cumming and Mira Sorvino in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997). Buena Vista/Everett Collection

"I think they'd probably still be best friends," Cumming says of Romy and Michele. "I hope it's not like the flash-forward in the movie where they're ancient old hags fighting. That would be terrible."

The actor shares that he hopes a sequel would pick up where the friends left off, rather than have them fighting or no longer friends — as the aforementioned sequence in the original film suggests — but says only writer Robin Schiff would know where the trio would be 25 years later.

In one of the most iconic moments of the movie, Sandy joins Romy and Michele in an interpretive dance to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," which the two friends previously danced to together at their senior prom.

While the dance remains iconic today, Cumming, however, doesn't quite remember the intricate choreography now, more than two decades later.

"When I hear [the song], I always think about that, because I see that clip all the time," he tells PEOPLE. "But I don't know the moves. I barely knew them when I was doing the dance. I don't have a very retentive memory."

Kudrow, 59, and Sorvino, 55, have both also previously expressed interest in participating in a sequel.

In honor of the film's 25th anniversary last year, the two presented at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award that February, donning matching ensembles that were reminiscent of their iconic looks near the end of the original movie.

The matching suits — Kudrow in pink and Sorvino in blue — mirrored their respective characters' dresses at their onscreen reunion for the fictional Sagebrush High School's class of 1987 in Tucson, Arizona.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in 2022 (L) and in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997). Rich Fury/Getty; Touchstone/Getty Images

In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live the following month, Kudrow revealed that the idea of a sequel had been floated to Schiff and she would join if the script was right, adding it "could be fun."

Last June, Sorvino added to the hype around a possible sequel when she joined the Today show and shed some light on any updates.

"There's nothing official to report but I can unofficially hint that we're closer than we've ever been to getting something to happen," Sorvino told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Buteau.

The actress teased, "Every other time I've appeared I would be like, 'Come on please, let's do something,' and now I'm like, 'Okay, okay, we're getting closer.' So very excited."

"I can't say anything, but something might be in the works!" Sorvino added.

