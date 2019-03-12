Aladdin Is Box Office Magic! Everything to Know About Stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott

Aladdin is a whole new world with a whole new cast.

The live-action remake of the popular Disney film has raked in $207 million worldwide since its release on Friday and has earned $112 million at the U.S. box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And at the forefront of the film’s success are the film’s new stars, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott’s Jasmine.

The stars were cast in their roles in July 2017 — and neither are strangers to the screen.

Massoud, 27, got his start on a pair of Canadian dramas, as the actor was born in Cairo, Egypt, but moved to Canada when he was 3 years old.

He had a recurring role on Open Heart, a mystery drama that first aired on TeenNick in 2015, and also appeared in the Canadian medical dramas Combat Hospital and Saving Hope, as well as the CW’s Nikita.

Massoud also appears opposite John Krasinski as Tarek in the Amazon series Jack Ryan and saw his film Run This Town premiere this weekend at SXSW.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly in December that he booked the role of Aladdin on a Wednesday, and started work on a Friday.

“I had to fly to London to prep and I think that was a blessing in disguise because I didn’t have time to really overthink anything or get in my head about it. To me, it was just one of the biggest opportunities in my career so far,” he said.

Outside of acting, Massoud is also the founder of Evolving Vegan, a company dedicated to getting people to practice plant-based living. The company’s first project, led by Massoud, is a vegan lifestyle cookbook set for release this summer.

Scott, meanwhile, was born in England to a British father and a mother of Indian descent.

She rose to fame on the British Disney Channel series Life Bites in 2008, and later crossed the pond to the American Disney Channel in 2011 with Lemonade Mouth opposite Bridgit Mendler and Hayley Kiyoko.

Scott, 26, had a role in the Fox sci-fi drama Terra Nova as the daughter of the show’s stars, but her breakthrough role came in 2017, when she appeared as Kimberly the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers.

The actress is also set to star in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.

While Massoud explained to EW that he is predominantly an actor first despite his singing in the film, Scott told Hypebae in 2017 that in the future, she hopes to be a full-time musician.

“I am an independent artist and aspire to continue growing as a musician. However, acting is an avenue that has opened doors. I will eventually switch gears to solely music, but at the moment it is both,” she said.

Massoud and Scott star opposite Will Smith as the Genie and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Aladdin is now in theaters.