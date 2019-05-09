Aladdin and Jasmine Take a Magic Carpet Ride in New Scene from Disney's Live-Action Remake

Aladdin, also starring Will Smith, Billy Magnussen and Nasim Pedrad, opens on May 24

By
Dana Rose Falcone
May 09, 2019 04:28 PM

He can show you the world!

A new sneak peek from Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin adaptation teases one of the beloved songs from the 1992 original, “A Whole New World.”

“You should see these places,” Aladdin (Mena Massoud) tells Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) in the clip. “I mean, there’s a whole world outside of books and maps. Do you want to?”

When Jasmine explains that every door to her palace is guarded, Aladdin — who’s posing as Prince Ali — offers another way out.

“Sometimes princess, sometimes you just have to take a risk,” Aladdin says before leaping off of her palace balcony onto his magic carpet.

Then he asks Jasmine, “Do you trust me?”

With a simple “yes” from the princess, the two set off on a magic carpet ride.

RELATED VIDEO: Getting to Know ‘Aladdin’s’ Leading Man Mena Massoud

While fans won’t get to hear what the song sounds like in the scene, Disney dropped the music video for the soundtrack version from Zayn and Zhavia Ward on Thursday. The video sees the two singers roaming multiple locations, but never actually meeting up.

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle performed the duet on the animated film’s soundtrack.

Aladdin, also starring Will Smith, Billy Magnussen and Nasim Pedrad, opens on May 24.

