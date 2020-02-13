Back to Agrabah! Aladdin Is Getting a Live-Action Sequel at Disney: Reports

Ready for Aladdin 2? Disney might be!

After releasing a live-action film based on the popular Disney character in May, the company appears to be moving forward with a sequel, according to Variety.

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Writers John Gatins (Flight, Real Steel) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton, The Kitchen) have been tapped to write a script for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The live-action film starred Will Smith and newcomers Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as the Genie, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively.

The animated Aladdin originally came out in theaters in 1992 and was followed by sequels Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar (1994) and Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996).

The live-action film grossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office for Disney with earnings of $355 million domestically.

Disney has been hard at work creating a possible new franchise set in the Aladdin universe, with a possible spin-off focused on Prince Anders (Billy Magnussen) reportedly in the works for Disney+, according to THR in December.

In the film, Prince Anders was a suitor from Skanland and a potential husband for Princess Jasmine. Magnussen, 34, won fans over with his quirkiness and humor.

Magnussen reportedly brought the idea of a spinoff to Disney, according to THR, and has been involved with the scriptwriting.

In July, Smith thanked his fans for making Aladdin the biggest hit of his career in a video he shared on Instagram.

“To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you,” Smith said.

“Aladdin just became the biggest movie of my career! I’m honored and I’m Speechless. (You see what I did there? Gotta pay attention) The only thing I can say is… Thank You,” Smith captioned the video, referencing the new movie’s soundtrack.

Saying that he is “humbled and honored,” the original Men in Black star went on to thank fans in more than a dozen languages, including Korean, French, Russian, Hebrew and Japanese.

“Thank you, everyone around the world. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Smith ended the video before asking, “Who’d I miss?”