Aladdin's Original Stars: Where the Cast of Disney's Animated Classic Are Now

Williams brought Genie to life in the 1992 animated film. His role was written for him. Williams’ involvement in Aladdin marked the beginning of celebrities taking on voice over roles in animated films, according to The Atlantic. Williams’ role became one of his most recognized and best-loved, with the film becoming the highest-grossing movie of 1992. He was named a Disney Legend in 2009. He performed in other animated films such as Happy Fest and voiced the character of Dr. Know in the 2011 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence. The actor died by suicide on August, 11, 2014.