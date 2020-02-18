Al Pacino's Ex-Girlfriend Meital Dohan Says They Split Due to 'Difficult' 36-Year Age Gap

Al Pacino‘s ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan is opening up about the reason for their split.

After almost two years of dating, the Israeli actress, 43, told a local magazine that she ended things with Pacino, 79 — in part due to their large age gap.

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” Dohan told Israel’s LaIsha magazine, according to The Times of Israel. “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

RELATED: Al Pacino Takes His Girlfriend and Teenage Daughter as Dates to The Irishman Premiere

“I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy,” she added, according to the outlet. “It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

Dohan also said that they actor didn’t buy her many gifts.

“He only bought me flowers,” she said. “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?”

Pacino’s representative didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Al Pacino and Meital Dohan Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The two last made a major public appearance at the Netflix premiere of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, where they were joined by Pacino’s daughter 18-year-old daughter Olivia. Pacino was Oscar-nominated for his performance in the critically acclaimed drama.

Pacino and Dohan were first linked in 2018, and the Times of Israel reports they met at a Hollywood afterparty.

The actor was previously linked to Argentinian actress Lucila Solá from 2008 to 2018. Her daughter, actress Camila Morrone, 22, who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, grew close with the actor during the relationship.

Pacino shares Olivia and her twin brother Anton with actress Beverly D’Angelo. The two dated from 1996 to 2003, splitting two years after the twins were born. The actor also shares 30-year-old daughter Julie with Jan Tarrant, an acting teacher.