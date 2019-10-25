Al Pacino Takes His Girlfriend and Teenage Daughter as Dates to The Irishman Premiere

Al Pacino had a special night out with his daughter and his girlfriend.

The 79-year-old actor appeared at the Netflix premiere of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman on Thursday night in Los Angeles with 18-year-old daughter Olivia and 40-year-old girlfriend Meital Dohan. The trio posed for several pictures on the red carpet in a rare appearance for both Olivia and Dohan.

Pacino shares Olivia and her twin brother Anton with actress Beverly D’Angelo. The two dated from 1996 to 2003, splitting two years after the twins were born. The actor also shares 30-year-old daughter Julie with Jan Tarrant, an acting teacher.

Pacino and Dohan have been linked since last year when they were seen on multiple outings together.

While it’s unclear how the pair met, Dohan is billed as having been nominated for “two Israeli Oscar nominations and an Israeli Tony award” on her IMDb page.

Pacino stars in The Irishman opposite Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel.

Neither Dohan or Pacino have commented on their relationship, but the actress shared a film still of The Godfather actor from the film Salomé on her Instagram in April 2018.

“Hi Shraky I highly recommend Salome it’s absolutely stunning and moving – WILDE SALOMÉ / SALOMÉ | American Cinematheque,” she wrote in the caption.

The actor was previously linked to Argentinian actress Lucila Solá from 2008 to 2018. Her daughter, actress Camila Morrone, 22, who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, grew close with the actor during the relationship.

The Irishman opens in select theaters Nov. 1 before arriving on Netflix Nov. 27.