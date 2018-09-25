Is Al Pacino, 78, Dating Israeli Actress Meital Dohan, 39? Pair Spotted Furniture Shopping

Al Pacino seems to have a new lady in his life — one who is half his age.

The actor, 78, was photographed stepping out with Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 39, in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday while shopping for furniture at a Restoration Hardware store.

The former Weeds actress dressed up in a bright yellow skirt and a patterned top which she paired with pink sunglasses while Pacino was more subdued in an all-black ensemble.

Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The duo has been spending some time together on dinner dates over the last few months, according to Page Six.

Pacino is currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

While it’s unclear how the pair met, Dohan is billed as having been nominated for “two Israeli Oscar nominations and an Israeli Tony award” on her IMDb page.

The Oscar-winning actor has previously been spotted with 38-year-old actress Lucila Solá who accompanied the actor to the Venice Film Festival in 2014.

While neither Dohan or Pacino have commented on their relationship, the actress shared a film still of The Godfather actor from the film Salomé on her Instagram in April.

“Hi Shraky I highly recommend Salome it’s absolutely stunning and moving – WILDE SALOMÉ / SALOMÉ | American Cinematheque,” she wrote in the caption.

Pacino has three children and has never been married.