Al Pacino Shows Off Shrek Phone Case While Out to Dinner with Jason Momoa – and Fans Go Wild!
On Saturday, Jason Momoa shared a photo of himself, the 81-year-old Godfather star, and a group of friends on Instagram after attending a new art exhibition by Julian Schnabel, writing that he was thankful to enjoy an "amazing night" with loved ones.
However, after posting the picture with the group that Momoa, 42, described as "legends," fans diverted their attention to Pacino's phone case, which featured a collage of the iconic animated character Shrek doing different expressions.
"Al's headphones continue to be iconic," Marie Bardi, a social media producer on the Blank Check podcast, wrote on Twitter. "But I need a full investigation on whatever the f– is supposed to be on his iPhone case."
Twitter users went wild after she eventually discovered Pacino's phone case looked similar to one on Amazon, which featured the many expressions of the beloved green ogre.
Although Pacino is widely known for his persona in iconic mobster movies, the discovery of his apparent love for Shrek only appeared to make him more relatable to his fans.
"Al pacino has a shrek phone case one more reason as to why he's a legend," one fan wrote of the revelation.
"Coming online to find that wee al, the almighty mr pacino has a shrek phone case has maybe just changed my life," another Twitter user wrote.
Pacino's viral item is currently available for purchase on Amazon with a very affordable price tag of just $12.95.