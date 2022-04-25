Al Pacino's Most Memorable Film Roles: From The Godfather to The Irishman
Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino — who turns 82 on April 25 — is known for his roles in Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface and more
The Godfather Trilogy
Though relatively new to Hollywood, Pacino was cast in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, playing Michael Corleone, a role he would reprise the role in The Godfather Part II and III (1990).
Pacino was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in The Godfather in 1973, and then again in 1975 for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.
Serpico
Pacino took on the titular role in the 1973 film, Serpico, which follows real-life Frank Serpico, an NYPD officer who, after dealing with corruption in the police force, turns into an informant. Pacino was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance, and won a Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture — drama.
Scarface
Pacino had a penchant for playing gangsters early on. He took on the role of Tony Montana in Scarface in 1983, and was nominated for both a Golden Globe and Academy Award.
Scarecrow
In 1973, Pacino starred as Lion alongside Gene Hackman in the cult classic film, Scarecrow.
Frankie & Johnny
In 1991, Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer — who starred alongside one another in Scarface — reunited for the romantic comedy, Frankie & Johnny. The movie was adapted from Terrence McNally's play, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.
Panic in Needle Park
One of Pacino's very first roles was portraying a heroin addict in the 1971 film, Panic in Needle Park.
Glengarry Glen Ross
Pacino played the profanity-slinging, always closing, real estate salesman Richard Roma in the 1991 movie, Glengarry Glen Ross. He was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar and a Golden Globe.
Dog Day Afternoon
Pacino chanting "Attica" is one of the most recognizable movie moments, and it comes from the 1975 biographical crime drama film, Dog Day Afternoon. Pacino played Sonny Wortzik, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance.
Scent of a Woman
He'll show you out of order! Pacino won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in Scent of a Woman.
The Irishman
In 2019, Pacino starred in the Netflix crime drama, The Irishman, alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano and more big names. He played Jimmy Hoffa in the Scorsese-directed film. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a SAG Award nomination.
House of Gucci
Father, son and House of Gucci! Pacino played Aldo Gucci in the 2021 film, acting alongside Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga and Jeremy Irons. He was nominated for a SAG Award for his performance.
Heat
In 1995, Pacino teamed up with fellow Godfather Part II actor, Robert De Niro, in the crime drama, Heat.
Donnie Brasco
In 1997, Pacino starred opposite Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco, a crime thriller based on the 1988 nonfiction book Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia. Depp played the titular Donnie Brasco, who goes undercover to infiltrate the Bonanno crime family. Pacino played aging gangster, Lefty Ruggiero.
Any Given Sunday
Al Pacino starred as veteran football coach Tony D'Amato in Any Given Sunday in 1999. He acted alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, LL Cool J and Charlton Heston.
Carlito's Way
Pacino played Carlito Brigante in 1993's Carlito's Way, a movie based on novels by Judge Edwin Torres. The film was directed by Brian De Palma, who also directed Pacino in Scarface 10 years prior.