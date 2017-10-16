Al Michaels Is 'Sorry' for Harvey Weinstein Joke Made During Sunday Night Football

Veteran sports broadcaster Al Michaels apologized Sunday night for a joke he made about Harvey Weinstein during NBC’s Sunday Night Football contest between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

“Sorry I made a reference earlier. I tried to be a little flip about somebody obviously very much in the news all over the country. It was not meant in that manner. So my apologies, and we will just leave it at that,” Michaels said.

Earlier in the game, Michaels joked that the Giants — who were 0-5 coming into the game as they battled a rash of key player injuries — “are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.”

Michaels was criticized for his joke online.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some of whom have alleged sexual assault. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” read a statement issued from Weinstein’s rep to the New Yorker. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Michaels is the latest public figure to find themselves in hot water for a joke about the Weinstein allegations. Earlier Sunday, Late Late Show host James Corden apologized for jokes he told at an amfAR gala in Los Angeles last week.

“To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter,” Corden wrote on Twitter. “I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”