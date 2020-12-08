Aerosmith, Queen and Alice Cooper Gather for Josh Gad-Hosted Wayne's World Reunion

On Monday, the Frozen star got together the cast of the 1992 film, Wayne's World, for the most recent episode of his Reunited Apart YouTube series. The movie was a big-screen spinoff of the Saturday Night Live skit, following two best friends who host a radio show about their love for rock music.

Among those who joined Gad in the virtual hangout was Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, Tia Carrere, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Rob Lowe.

Throughout the reunion, the cast and legendary rockers revisited some of their favorite scenes from the film — including the classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" car scene.

According to May, Freddie Mercury himself watched the scene prior to his death in 1991, the website Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

"I took [a VHS tape of the scene] around to Freddie not long before he went and showed it to him, because you said you wanted to have the approval," May said during the call, speaking to Myers. "He loved it, he just laughed and laughed. He was very weak, but he just smiled and laughed. He said, 'How wonderful is that?'"

They also revisited Cooper's cameo in the movie, with the singer joking that he was the last resort. "I think they probably couldn’t get the Stones or the Beatles," Cooper joked. "Scraping the barrel until I was the only one left."

Other memorable moments included discussing Carrere's trailblazing casting in the film as an Asian actress. The Relic Hunter star credited the writing of the film, saying that had the character been written in a way that required someone different to take on the role.

"I've said it so many times, if Cassandra wasn't written like that, a more American, girl next door, would have been cast," Carrere said.

Earlier this year, Carrere told PEOPLE that even 30 years after the film was released, people still love to shout familiar Wayne’s World catchphrases at her when they see her.