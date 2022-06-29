Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'

Adrien Brody expects Blonde to ruffle some feathers.

The fictionalized Marilyn Monroe movie, based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, debuts on Netflix this September. Looking back on his career for an episode of Deadline's "The Actor's Side," 49-year-old Brody, who plays the Hollywood legend's ex-husband Arthur Miller, briefly teased Blonde and said costar Ana de Armas is "amazing" as Monroe.

"There will be some controversy with that one, I'm sure," he told host Pete Hammond with a laugh.

Blonde also stars Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. Director Andrew Dominik told Vulture earlier this year, "It's a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don't think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it. There's something in it to offend everyone."

The filmmaker admitted he was "surprised" Blonde received an NC-17 rating for "for some sexual content" from the Motion Picture Association in March. "I thought we'd colored inside the lines," he said. "But I think if you've got a bunch of men and women in a boardroom talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to be worried about what the women think. It's just a weird time. It's not like depictions of happy sexuality. It's depictions of situations that are ambiguous."

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Credit: Netflix

"It's dangerous to do other people's thinking for them. Who knows? On the one hand, I think if I'm given the choice, I'd rather go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story. Because we know that her life was on the edge, clearly, from the way it ended," he added. "Do you want to see the warts-and-all version or do you want to see that sanitized version?"

De Armas told Netflix Queue earlier this month that Dominik's "ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens." She added, "He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

The actress said, "Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible."

Added Dominik, "I was really lucky to have Ana because she could just do anything. She was so good. She would get there so quickly. Her feelings were just so under her skin, and anything I said to her, she really understood. The scenes would always just come to life because Ana was there."