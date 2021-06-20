Adrien Brody and Girlfriend Georgina Chapman Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Tribeca Film Festival

PEOPLE confirmed the two were a couple in February 2020 after the pair was first linked in fall 2019 by various reports

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman are going strong!

On Saturday evening, the 48-year-old actor and his fashion designer girlfriend, 45, made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the crime thriller Clean in New York City.

Seen linked arm in arm with one another, the pair posed for photographers with warm smiles.

For the occasion, Brody donned a maroon suit with a matching undershirt, which he paired with a pair of black dress shoes. Chapman, meanwhile, stunned in a dress, which featured a blue top embroidered with flowers and a sheer black skirt.

Back in February 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that Brody and the Marchesa co-founder were dating after the two were first linked in fall 2019 by various reports.

The relationship marks Chapman's first since splitting from ex-husband Harvey Weinstein in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including prominent actresses.

Weinstein, 69, was convicted on two accusations in a New York City court in February 2020 with a jury of seven men and five women finding him guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Weinstein and Chapman, who share two young kids, married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in January 2018. Weinstein paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to $20 million, a source told PEOPLE in 2018. Chapman also got primary custody of their two children.

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October 2017, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions."

"I have chosen to leave my husband," she added. "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

A month after Brody and Chapman were first linked, a film industry source told PEOPLE the couple had been dating "for a while."

Chapman and Brody have "many of the same interests," the film source explained at the time. "She thinks he's unusual and interesting."

The same source continued, "She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers."