Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman are strutting in style.

On Thursday, the Blonde actor, 49, and fashion designer Chapman, 46, were photographed leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

The pair were first linked in fall 2019 and PEOPLE confirmed they were dating in February 2020. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the Project Runway alum had been dating Brody "for a while," adding that the pair share "many of the same interests."

"She thinks he's unusual and interesting," the source added. "She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers."

Chapman and her ex-husband Harvey Weinstein divorced in January 2018, a few months after sexual assault and harassment allegations against him surfaced. (He's since been convicted in a New York City court when a jury found him guilty of sex crimes. The disgraced producer, 70, is serving a 23-year sentence and currently has an ongoing criminal trial in Los Angeles.)

Weinstein and Chapman married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in January 2018. Weinstein paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to $20 million, a source told PEOPLE in 2018. Chapman also got primary custody of their two kids.

When she announced she was leaving Weinstein in October 2017, Chapman said in a statement, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions."

After Chapman and Brody began dating, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the crime thriller Clean in New York City. The pair also posed arm in arm as they arrived at the Met Gala in September 2021.